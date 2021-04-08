Victims of gun violence slam feds over gun-control reform

TORONTO — Victims of gun violence in Ontario say the federal government’s proposed gun-control laws fail to protect Canadians.

Danforth Families for Safe Communities has written a letter to Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair saying the bills are toothless.

The group of victims and families affected by Toronto’s Greektown mass shooting that left two dead and 13 hurt say the government’s plan to allow municipalities to ban handguns should be scrapped.

They say there should be a federal law that bans handguns outright.

The group says Blair, a former Toronto police chief, failed by not delivering a stronger handgun ban.

Blair’s office did not immediately provide a comment on the letter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press