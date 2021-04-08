Loading articles...

US Navy dismisses Pearl Harbour-based ship's commander

Last Updated Apr 8, 2021 at 8:28 pm EDT

HONOLULU — The Navy said it relieved the commander of a Pearl Harbour-based destroyer after losing confidence in her leadership.

The Navy said in a brief news release that Cmdr. Kathryn J. Dawley was removed as the USS Hopper’s leader on Tuesday. It did not elaborate on the reason for her dismissal.

Capt. Don Rauch, deputy commander of Destroyer Squadron Three One, has temporarily assumed command of the Hopper until the Navy identifies a permanent replacement.

Dawley took over as the ship’s commander a year ago.

A Navy news story from that time said Dawley was the first female commanding officer of the Hopper. She was also the first woman to command a warship named after a woman.

The guided-missile destroyer is named after the late Rear Adm. Grace Murray Hopper, who was a pioneer in the field of computer science.

The Associated Press

