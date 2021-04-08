Loading articles...

Technology sector helps lift S&P/TSX composite in early trading, U.S. markets mixed

Last Updated Apr 8, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT

TORONTO — Gains in the technology sector helped lift Canada’s main stock index in early trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.76 points at 19,147.83.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 57.42 points at 33,388.84. The S&P 500 index was up 10.16 points at 4,090.11, while the Nasdaq composite was up 122.96 points at 13,811.80.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.37 cents US compared with 79.26 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude oil contract was down 53 cents at US$59.24 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.51 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$10.50 at US$1,752.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$4.07 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 40 minutes ago
City Streets: EB/WB Danforth Ave is CLOSED from Dawes Rd to Victoria Park because of a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:07 AM
Good Thursday morning! The temperature will soar in the sunshine ☀️ today! Some areas could reach 20°C in the GTA (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more