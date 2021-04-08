Poll: More Ontarians warming up to COVID-19 vaccines

There appears to be growing support in Ontario when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines.

A Campaign Research survey for the Toronto Star shows nearly two-thirds of the population say they want to get vaccinated as soon as possible. That number was only 49 per cent in January.

The 62 per cent of respondents who say they want the vaccine right away is still well short of the desired number. Public Health Ontario has estimated that up to 84 per cent of the population would need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity.

Nick Kouvalis with the polling company says it is an encouraging sign that more people have confidence in the vaccines, though the number is not as high as health officials would like

“It’s moving in the right direction,” Kouvalis tells the Star.

While the flow of vaccines has increased across the country, the survey did find many are still dissatisfied with the rollout in this country.

Almost half rate Canada’s performance on vaccinating residents as “poor” when compared to the rest of the world.

Premier Doug Ford says if there is a vaccine supply, 40 per cent of Ontarian adults could be vaccinated by the end of the stay-at-home order. As it stands now, the order is set to be lifted on May 6.

The Ford government announced on Wednesday that mobile teams are being arranged to administer vaccines in high-risk congregate settings, residential buildings, faith-based locations, and locations occupied by large employers in hot spot neighbourhoods to individuals aged 18-and-up.

As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, 2,726,221 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province and 324,783 people have been fully vaccinated. That makes approximately 19 per cent of the population with its first dose and just over 2 per cent fully vaccinated.

There were 104,199 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hour period. It marked a new single-day record for daily vaccinations.