Man who killed girlfriend, mother, stepfather not eligible for parole for 35 years

CALGARY — A Calgary man who admitted to slitting his girlfriend’s throat and, days later, stabbing to death his mother and stepfather must serve 35 years before he can apply for parole.

Dustin Duthie, who is 27, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the 2018 deaths of Taylor Toller and Shawn Boshuk, and first-degree murder in the death of Alan Pennylegion.

The crimes carry an automatic life sentence, and Justice Glen Poelman agreed with a Crown recommendation to increase the minimum 25-year parole ineligibility period due to the level of violence.

Poelman says he believes Duthie has shown genuine remorse and he entered a guilty plea, but that isn’t enough to lessen his sentence.

Court heard Duthie first killed his girlfriend, left her body in her apartment, and five days later murdered his mother and stepfather.

He apologized during the sentencing hearing to the families of the victims, saying what he did was inexcusable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press