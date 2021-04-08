Loading articles...

Man sought in hate-motivated assault in Scarborough

The suspect is described as 40-50 years old, 5'10", 180 lbs, clean shaven and had a cut on his head. He is believed to have been in a four-door grey 2016-2018 Nissan Altima. TPS

Police are sharing photos of a man they think was involved in what they’re calling a hate-motivated assault in north Scarborough over the weekend.

A man was ordering food at a restaurant at the Midtown Plaza near Sheppard and Midland Avenue on Sunday evening when another man made an anti-Asian comment against him and punched him before taking off.

The 52-year-old victim was treated for his injuries in hospital.

The suspect is described as 40 to 50, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, and clean-shaven. He was last seen with a cut on his bald head.

Clear security camera images show the man wearing a grey sweatshirt with a red maple leaf and “Canada” in black lettering on the front.

Investigators believe he left in a four-door grey 2016 to 2018 Nissan Altima.

He was with another man described as white and bald, wearing a blue sweater, dark pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured is urged to contact investigators.

 

