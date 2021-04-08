Loading articles...

Man stabbed in apartment building near Kennedy and Hwy. 401

Last Updated Apr 8, 2021 at 8:28 pm EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed near Kennedy Road and Highway 401.

Police say they were called to Kennedy and Atrium Crescent around 7:30 p.m. by several people reporting a stabbing.

The victim was located with multiple stab wounds inside an apartment building. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects have been taken into custody.

More to come

