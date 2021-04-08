Loading articles...

Greece: COVID patient arrested for hospital respirator death

Last Updated Apr 8, 2021 at 11:28 am EDT

ATHENS, Greece — A man being treated in a Greek hospital for COVID-19 was formally placed under arrest Thursday on suspicion of murdering a fellow patient who died after being disconnected from a respirator, officials said.

A police statement said the suspect, who was not identified, remains under guard at the Athens hospital to continue his treatment.

The patient, who was 76 and had also suffered from COVID-19, died late Wednesday after doctors at the Red Cross hospital discovered that a respirator he was using had been removed and unplugged without medical authority.

Both men had been sharing the same ward, a police statement said.

The Associated Press

