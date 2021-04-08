Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Federal officials close SD cave after elevator quits
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 8, 2021 3:43 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 8, 2021 at 3:44 pm EDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The National Park Service has closed a South Dakota cave after an elevator stopped working.
Wind Cave National Park in Custer County suspended tours Thursday morning after one of two elevators that drop into the cave won’t move, the Rapid City Journal reported. A technician discovered the elevator had stopped working during a routine morning check.
Repair crews were scheduled to arrive at the cave sometime on Thursday.
The National Park Service resumed tours of the cave on March 20 after a 20-month hiatus. The tours ended in June 2019 due to another safety problem with the elevators. They were repaired in December 2020 but tours didn’t resume immediately due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Associated Press
