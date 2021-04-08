Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gardiner on-ramp from Jarvis reopens; westbound stretch will close for the weekend
by Michael Ranger
Posted Apr 8, 2021 6:40 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 8, 2021 at 6:58 am EDT
Construction cranes feature on the skyline in Toronto seen from the Gardiner Expressway on July 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The eastbound Gardiner Expressway on-ramp from Jarvis Street has reopened Thursday after being closed for nearly a year.
The ramp shut down last May for repairs, including replacing the entire deck and steel girders.
Construction has brought some further ramp closures and lane restrictions to the eastern downtown portion of the Gardiner this week and all westbound lanes will be closed from the Don Valley Parkway to Jarvis over the weekend.
Friday, April 9 at 10 p.m. to Monday, April 12 at 5 a.m. – westbound Gardiner closed from the DVP to Jarvis; westbound on-ramp at the DVP and Carlaw will be closed, southbound DVP traffic will be forced off at Don Roadway/Lake Shore Boulevard East and westbound Lake Shore traffic will be forced to continue on the road.
The city recommends drivers use Lake Shore Boulevard East as an alternate route during the construction.
The roadwork will be done to restore the highway in preparation to the resumption of traffic between Jarvis Street and Cherry Street in mid-April.