Canada Post reports outbreak of 13 COVID-19 cases at Eastern Avenue processing plant
by News staff
Posted Apr 8, 2021 8:14 pm EDT
Canada Post mail boxes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Canada Post says 13 employees at their Eastern Avenue mail processing plant have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 14 days.
Toronto Public Health was notified and an outbreak was confirmed on April 2.
A statement from Canada Post said they are providing voluntary rapid COVID-19 testing to all employees and contractors at the facility and anyone who tests positive must leave and self-isolate.
They also have paid leave in place for anyone who has to isolate.
It’s not the first outbreak the crown corporation has dealt with during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Back in January, over 220 infections were reported at the
Gateway facility in Mississauga and over 350 employees had to self-isolate.
{* loginWidget *}