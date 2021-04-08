Loading articles...

Canada Post reports outbreak of 13 COVID-19 cases at Eastern Avenue processing plant

Canada Post mail boxes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada Post says 13 employees at their Eastern Avenue mail processing plant have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 14 days.

Toronto Public Health was notified and an outbreak was confirmed on April 2.

A statement from Canada Post said they are providing voluntary rapid COVID-19 testing to all employees and contractors at the facility and anyone who tests positive must leave and self-isolate.

They also have paid leave in place for anyone who has to isolate.

It’s not the first outbreak the crown corporation has dealt with during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in January, over 220 infections were reported at the Gateway facility in Mississauga and over 350 employees had to self-isolate.

 

