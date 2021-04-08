1 person in hospital after loose truck wheel smashes into windshield on Hwy 401

One person has been rushed to hospital after the wheel of a pickup truck came loose and smashed into a vehicle going eastbound on Highway 401 just east of Oshawa.

Ontario Provincial Police said the truck was driving westbound at the time.

“That wheel bounced off the highway over the wall onto oncoming lanes on the eastbound side, striking another vehicle,” OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says.

“The driver of that vehicle has been taken to hospital.”

Schmidt says the injuries are non-life-threatening at this time.

680 NEWS traffic says eastbound 401 is closed from Harmony to Courtice roads as a result.

There are major delays approaching the closure and drivers are being cautioned to plan an alternate route.

Just an hour earlier, OPP tweeted about a similar problem also involving a truck that was travelling eastbound on Highway 401 at Neilson Road.

There was a third incident involving a wheel separation Thursday on the southbound portion of Highway 400 near Sheppard Avenue.

Schmidt says no injuries were reported in either case.

“When you have a bouncing tire coming towards you at highway speed, drivers in the opposite direction have next to no time to react and the outcome can be deadly,” he says.

“… This is very troubling to see this outcome.”