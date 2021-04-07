Education workers in Toronto and Peel, those 18+ eligible for vaccine in hotspot regions

The Ford government is making progress when it comes to protecting education workers and specific age groups in certain COVID-19 hotspot regions.

The province confirmed Wednesday that while Ontario schools will remain open in regions where it’s permitted, beginning during the April break, education workers who provide daily support to students with special education needs and all education workers in high-risk neighbourhoods in Toronto and Peel, will be eligible to get a vaccine.

Additionally, the Ford government says mobile teams are being arranged to administer vaccines in high-risk congregate settings, residential buildings, faith-based locations, and locations occupied by large employers in hot spot neighbourhoods to individuals aged 18-and-up.

“While our government took decisive action by implementing the provincewide emergency brake, more needs to be done to protect against the threats to our health system resources and the continued health and safety of individuals and families across the province,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

“By further strengthening public health and workplace safety measures, we can work to reduce transmission of the virus while we work to roll out Phase 2 of our vaccine distribution plan, and put more needles in the arms of Ontarians.”

Doug Ford says that pop-up clinics will also be set up in neighbourhoods disproportionately impacted by the virus, including at faith-based locations and community centres, in collaboration with public health units.

This comes as Ontario’s teacher unions repeatedly call for the mass vaccination of all education workers and more protection in schools.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, union leaders said online learning should be adopted across the province until the safety of staff and students can be guaranteed.

“Immediate steps must be taken to ensure the safety of education workers and students in hot spot areas including a temporary move from in-person to virtual learning,” said Sam Hammond, president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario.

He also thanked public health officials in Toronto and Guelph for moving their schools to virtual learning on Wednesday.

He also praised Peel Region’s top doctor for shifting to online classes on Tuesday.

Hammond was joined at the news conference by representatives of unions for secondary school teachers, English Catholic teachers, Franco-Ontarian teachers, and non-educational school staff.

Hammond said that about one in four schools in Ontario has an active COVID-19 case but that the true number of infections is probably larger.

“The incidents of cases in schools is likely much higher but because the government has failed to provide sufficient access to asymptomatic testing we simply don’t know to what extent,” said Hammond.

All of the educational worker unions called for mass vaccinations of school staff as soon as possible.

Hammond said that his union was open to mobile immunization clinics vaccinating staff on site.

“I have no idea why that hasn’t happened yet.”