Loading articles...

Leafs' Nylander out Wednesday following potential exposure to COVID-19

Toronto Maple Leafs centre William Nylander (29) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins during second period NHL round one playoff hockey action in Toronto on April 23, 2018. Maple Leafs winger William Nylander has said he wants a long-term contract from Toronto. Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse indicated this week he doesn't mind if he gets a bridge deal or one that stretches five, six or seven years from Edmonton. While the Calgary Flames removed one name off the list of restricted free agents when they inked blue liner Noah Hanifin for six seasons on Thursday night, a number of key young players remain unsigned with NHL training camps set to open in less than two weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced winger William Nylander will not play Wednesday against Montreal as a precaution after he came in contact with a potential positive case of COVID-19.

Forward Alexander Barabanov will take Nylander’s place.

“For precautionary reasons, William Nylander will not play tonight vs Montreal as he has had exposure to a possible positive case with a close contact outside the team,” the Maple Leafs tweeted.

“Nylander is isolating and the situation will be re-evaluated tomorrow pending the results of further testing.”

The Leafs confirmed the game will be played following consultation with the NHL.

This is the first time this season a Maple Leafs player has been held out of the lineup due to a COVID-19-related issue.

On Wednesday, the Vancouver Canucks announced that 25 players and coaches have tested positive during a COVID-19 outbreak that involves a variant of the virus.

It is now the biggest reported outbreak in the NHL this season.

More to come…

||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching Mississauga Rd. - right lane blocked by MTO crews, major delays as a result. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 48 minutes ago
Lots of dry hours over the next few days for outdoor exercise. Soggy Sunday morning and keeping an eye on Monday wh…
Latest Weather
Read more