Leafs' Nylander out Wednesday following potential exposure to COVID-19

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced winger William Nylander will not play Wednesday against Montreal as a precaution after he came in contact with a potential positive case of COVID-19.

Forward Alexander Barabanov will take Nylander’s place.

“For precautionary reasons, William Nylander will not play tonight vs Montreal as he has had exposure to a possible positive case with a close contact outside the team,” the Maple Leafs tweeted.

“Nylander is isolating and the situation will be re-evaluated tomorrow pending the results of further testing.”

The Leafs confirmed the game will be played following consultation with the NHL.

This is the first time this season a Maple Leafs player has been held out of the lineup due to a COVID-19-related issue.

On Wednesday, the Vancouver Canucks announced that 25 players and coaches have tested positive during a COVID-19 outbreak that involves a variant of the virus.

It is now the biggest reported outbreak in the NHL this season.

