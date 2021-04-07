Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Leafs' Nylander out Wednesday following potential exposure to COVID-19
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Apr 7, 2021 5:22 pm EDT
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced winger William Nylander will not play Wednesday against Montreal as a precaution after he came in contact with a potential positive case of COVID-19.
Forward Alexander Barabanov will take Nylander’s place.
“For precautionary reasons, William Nylander will not play tonight vs Montreal as he has had exposure to a possible positive case with a close contact outside the team,” the Maple Leafs tweeted.
“Nylander is isolating and the situation will be re-evaluated tomorrow pending the results of further testing.”
