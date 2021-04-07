Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada for Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Last Updated Apr 7, 2021 at 9:28 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

8 a.m.

A new stay-at-home order will be issued in Ontario to try and control a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources tell The Canadian Press.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to make the announcement at an afternoon news conference.

Sources say the order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday morning and last for four weeks.

Only stores selling essential goods will remain open during the four-week period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press

