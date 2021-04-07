SickKids Hospital preparing ICU beds for adult COVID-19 patients

With more than 500 COVID-19 patients now in the province’s ICU’s, SickKids Hospital is stepping in to help the strained adult health-care system.

The hospital says it’s preparing to open 8 ICU beds for adults 40 and younger with COVID-19, if needed.

The patients will be transferred from GTA hospitals that have surpassed their capacity, after all potential transfers to neighbouring regions have been attempted.

The president and CEO of the Ontario Hospital Association calls the move a “watershed” moment.

Anthony Dale says it shows selfless leadership and underscores the gravity of the historic challenge our province now faces.

SickKids says it has the clinical expertise and physical capacity to care for adult patients, while minimizing disruption to the safe care of pediatric patients.