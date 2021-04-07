Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Same dad, two babies: Zoo Miami presents newborn giraffes
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 7, 2021 7:56 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 7, 2021 at 7:58 am EDT
MIAMI — A male giraffe has been doing his part to promote Zoo Miami’s breeding program, with two of his long-legged babies born in the last few days.
After a weekend of mother-and-child bonding, a male calf born to 14-year-old Mia made his debut on Monday, three days after the 181 pound (82 kilograms) giraffe’s birth, the zoo announced in a news release. He was the 54th giraffe born at the Miami zoo.
It didn’t take long for the 55th baby giraffe to make an entrance. On Monday, 6-year-old Zuri gave birth to a female calf weighing 119 pounds (54 kilograms), zoo officials said. Zuri and the calf are expected to rejoin the herd as early as Wednesday.
The two calves, still unnamed, are the first offspring of 4-year-old father Malcolm, the zoo said.
The risk to giraffe populations in the wild has recently been elevated from a “species of least concern” to “vulnerable” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature due to significant reductions in their populations over the last several years, the zoo’s statement said.