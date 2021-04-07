Loading articles...

Police searching for suspects following North York robbery

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto Police are searching for suspects after an armoured car was robbed outside of a bank in the Bayview Woods plaza.

Officers were called to the scene on Finch Avenue, east of Bayview, just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, for reports of a hold up.

Police say it is unclear if the suspects were armed and three people took off from the scene in a car.

No injuries have been reported.

The Toronto Police hold up squad is investigating.

