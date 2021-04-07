Pandemic spending, tax reductions: Some highlights of Manitoba's 2021-22 budget

WINNIPEG — Finance Minister Scott Fielding tabled Manitoba’s 2021-22 budget Wednesday. Here are some key points from the fiscal plan:

— Projected deficit of $1.6 billion, down from $2 billion last year, on total spending of $19.4 billion.

— Education tax on property to be reduced by 25 per cent for residential and farm properties and by 10 per cent for other properties. Additional cuts to come next year.

— Provincial sales tax to be collected on digital services such as Netflix, Airbnb and online marketplaces starting Dec. 1.

— Sales tax to be removed from personal care services, including spa treatments, on Dec. 1.

— Vehicle registration fees to be reduced by 10 per cent in July, following a similar cut last year.

— Guideline for rent control units to be zero per cent in 2022 and 2023, following a previously announced 1.6 per cent raise this year.

— Threshold at which employers start paying provincial payroll tax to rise Jan. 1 to $1.75 million from $1.5 million.

— $1.2 billion in new COVID-19 spending in areas including protective equipment and vaccine distribution.

— Tens of millions of dollars to help businesses hire and train employees as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press