Loading articles...

Pandemic spending, tax reductions: Some highlights of Manitoba's 2021-22 budget

Last Updated Apr 7, 2021 at 3:44 pm EDT

Manitoba premier Brian Pallister makes his way to question period at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

WINNIPEG — Finance Minister Scott Fielding tabled Manitoba’s 2021-22 budget Wednesday. Here are some key points from the fiscal plan:

Projected deficit of $1.6 billion, down from $2 billion last year, on total spending of $19.4 billion.

Education tax on property to be reduced by 25 per cent for residential and farm properties and by 10 per cent for other properties. Additional cuts to come next year.

— Provincial sales tax to be collected on digital services such as Netflix, Airbnb and online marketplaces starting Dec. 1.

— Sales tax to be removed from personal care services, including spa treatments, on Dec. 1.

Vehicle registration fees to be reduced by 10 per cent in July, following a similar cut last year.

Guideline for rent control units to be zero per cent in 2022 and 2023, following a previously announced 1.6 per cent raise this year.

Threshold at which employers start paying provincial payroll tax to rise Jan. 1 to $1.75 million from $1.5 million.

$1.2 billion in new COVID-19 spending in areas including protective equipment and vaccine distribution.

Tens of millions of dollars to help businesses hire and train employees as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB 401 at Trafalgar. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:36 PM
Well alrighty then. Current temps are showing off in southern Ontario at 2:35pm
Latest Weather
Read more