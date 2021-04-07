Los Angeles sheriff to reveal cause of Tiger Woods car crash

LOS ANGELES – The sheriff for Los Angeles County plans to announce later today what caused golf icon, Tiger Woods, to crash an S-U-V in Southern California earlier this year.

The athlete was seriously injured in the wreck.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva had previously said detectives had determined the cause of the crash but he would not release it, citing privacy concerns and a purported need for Woods’ permission to divulge information.

But in a statement the sheriff’s department says they “will discuss the findings of the recent traffic collision involving Mr. Tiger Woods, to include the causal factors and collision report” during a news conference in Los Angeles.

It was not immediately clear whether Woods — who previously named his yacht “Privacy” — had any involvement in the expected announcement.

Woods, who is from the Los Angeles area, had been back home to host his P-G-A tournament, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, when the crash happened on February 23rd.

He was driving an S-U-V loaned to him by the tournament when he struck a raised median in Rolling Hills Estates, just outside Los Angeles.

The S-U-V crossed through two oncoming lanes and uprooted a tree on a downhill stretch that police said is known for wrecks.

The athlete is in Florida recovering from multiple surgeries.

Woods has never gone an entire year without playing, dating back to his first P-G-A Tour event as a 16-year-old in high school.