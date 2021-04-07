Loading articles...

GTA vaccine eligibility by age groups, postal codes

March 17, 2021, Toronto, Canada: A signage seen outside the Metro Convention Centre vaccination centre in Toronto.(Credit Image: © Shawn Goldberg/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire) Shawn Goldberg/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire

People aged 60 and over will be able to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments in every region of Ontario starting Wednesday morning.

Appointments can be booked through the province’s online booking portal.

The province has also released a list of postal codes where vaccines will be available to anyone 50 and older in COVID-19 hotspots and many are in the GTA.

RELATED: Ontario moving into Phase 2 of vaccine rollout

Toronto 50+

Anyone who is 50 or older in the northwest Toronto are bounded by Steeles Avenue to the north, Bathurst Street to the east, Eglinton Avenue to the south and the Humber River/Islington Avenue to the east can book a vaccine appointment on the Humber River Hospital website.

Unity Health’s St. Joseph Hospital and St. Michael’s Hospital will be vaccinating anyone 50 or older in following postal codes by appointment. Appointments can be made on the Unity Health website.

St. Joseph’s Hospital

  • M6K
  • M6N
  • M8V
  • M9A
  • M9B
  • M9C
  • M9R
  • M9V
  • M9W

 

St. Michael’s Hospital

  • M4X
  • M5A
  • M5B

 

Toronto East Health Network will be vaccinating anyone 50 or older in the following postal codes by appointment. Appointments can be made on the Toronto East Health Network website.

  • M4H
  • M1L
  • M3C
  • M4A
  • M1K
  • M1M
  • M1J

 

Baycrest Health Sciences will be vaccinating anyone 50 or older in the following postal codes by appointment. Bookings can be made on the Baycrest Centre website.

  • M2J
  • M2M
  • M2R
  • M3A
  • M3C
  • M3H
  • M3J
  • M3K
  • M3L
  • M3M
  • M3N
  • M4A
  • M4X
  • M5A
  • M5B
  • M5N
  • M6A
  • M6B
  • M6L
  • M9L
  • M9M
  • M9N
  • M9P

 

York Region 45+

York Region announced Tuesday that it’s “advancing” those eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations to now include residents aged 45 to 59 (born in 1962 to 1976) who live in five identified high-priority communities.

Vaccine appointments will be accepted as of Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. through york.ca/COVID19Vaccine or by calling “Access York” at 1-877-464-9675.

York Region has identified five initial communities including four in Vaughan and one in the Markham at the following postal codes:

  • L4L
  • L6A
  • L4K
  • L4J
  • L3S

 

RELATED: York Region accepting vaccine appointments for those 45+

The provincial government aims to ramp up vaccinations to 100-thousand shots per day.

The current seven-day average stands at about 73-thousand shots per day.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:05 AM
COLLISION: #EB403 east of Hurontario. Two right lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:09 AM
It’s Wednesday April 7. Another day with temperatures above average. Just keep in mind it will be cooler near the…
Latest Weather
Read more