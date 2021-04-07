GTA vaccine eligibility by age groups, postal codes

People aged 60 and over will be able to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments in every region of Ontario starting Wednesday morning.

Appointments can be booked through the province’s online booking portal.

The province has also released a list of postal codes where vaccines will be available to anyone 50 and older in COVID-19 hotspots and many are in the GTA.

Toronto 50+

Anyone who is 50 or older in the northwest Toronto are bounded by Steeles Avenue to the north, Bathurst Street to the east, Eglinton Avenue to the south and the Humber River/Islington Avenue to the east can book a vaccine appointment on the Humber River Hospital website.

Unity Health’s St. Joseph Hospital and St. Michael’s Hospital will be vaccinating anyone 50 or older in following postal codes by appointment. Appointments can be made on the Unity Health website.

St. Joseph’s Hospital

M6K

M6N

M8V

M9A

M9B

M9C

M9R

M9V

M9W

St. Michael’s Hospital

M4X

M5A

M5B

Toronto East Health Network will be vaccinating anyone 50 or older in the following postal codes by appointment. Appointments can be made on the Toronto East Health Network website.

M4H

M1L

M3C

M4A

M1K

M1M

M1J

Baycrest Health Sciences will be vaccinating anyone 50 or older in the following postal codes by appointment. Bookings can be made on the Baycrest Centre website.

M2J

M2M

M2R

M3A

M3C

M3H

M3J

M3K

M3L

M3M

M3N

M4A

M4X

M5A

M5B

M5N

M6A

M6B

M6L

M9L

M9M

M9N

M9P

York Region 45+

York Region announced Tuesday that it’s “advancing” those eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations to now include residents aged 45 to 59 (born in 1962 to 1976) who live in five identified high-priority communities.

Vaccine appointments will be accepted as of Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. through york.ca/COVID19Vaccine or by calling “Access York” at 1-877-464-9675.

York Region has identified five initial communities including four in Vaughan and one in the Markham at the following postal codes:

L4L

L6A

L4K

L4J

L3S

The provincial government aims to ramp up vaccinations to 100-thousand shots per day.

The current seven-day average stands at about 73-thousand shots per day.