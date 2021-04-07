GTA vaccine eligibility by age groups, postal codes

People aged 60 and over will be able to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments in every region of Ontario starting Wednesday morning.
Appointments can be booked through the province’s online booking portal.
The province has also released a list of postal codes where vaccines will be available to anyone 50 and older in COVID-19 hotspots and many are in the GTA.
RELATED: Ontario moving into Phase 2 of vaccine rollout
Toronto 50+
Anyone who is 50 or older in the northwest Toronto are bounded by Steeles Avenue to the north, Bathurst Street to the east, Eglinton Avenue to the south and the Humber River/Islington Avenue to the east can book a vaccine appointment on the Humber River Hospital website.
Unity Health’s St. Joseph Hospital and St. Michael’s Hospital will be vaccinating anyone 50 or older in following postal codes by appointment. Appointments can be made on the Unity Health website.
St. Joseph’s Hospital
- M6K
- M6N
- M8V
- M9A
- M9B
- M9C
- M9R
- M9V
- M9W
St. Michael’s Hospital
- M4X
- M5A
- M5B
Toronto East Health Network will be vaccinating anyone 50 or older in the following postal codes by appointment. Appointments can be made on the Toronto East Health Network website.
- M4H
- M1L
- M3C
- M4A
- M1K
- M1M
- M1J
Baycrest Health Sciences will be vaccinating anyone 50 or older in the following postal codes by appointment. Bookings can be made on the Baycrest Centre website.
- M2J
- M2M
- M2R
- M3A
- M3C
- M3H
- M3J
- M3K
- M3L
- M3M
- M3N
- M4A
- M4X
- M5A
- M5B
- M5N
- M6A
- M6B
- M6L
- M9L
- M9M
- M9N
- M9P
York Region 45+
York Region announced Tuesday that it’s “advancing” those eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations to now include residents aged 45 to 59 (born in 1962 to 1976) who live in five identified high-priority communities.
Vaccine appointments will be accepted as of Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. through york.ca/COVID19Vaccine or by calling “Access York” at 1-877-464-9675.
York Region has identified five initial communities including four in Vaughan and one in the Markham at the following postal codes:
- L4L
- L6A
- L4K
- L4J
- L3S
RELATED: York Region accepting vaccine appointments for those 45+
The provincial government aims to ramp up vaccinations to 100-thousand shots per day.
The current seven-day average stands at about 73-thousand shots per day.