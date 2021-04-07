Loading articles...

Grains lower, livestock higher

Last Updated Apr 7, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT

CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 10.50 cents at $6.14 a bushel; May corn was off .75 cent at $5.5625 a bushel; May oats felll 2.25 cents at $3.73 a bushel; while May soybeans declinced 18.25 cents at $14.0875 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained .63 cent at $1.2265 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose .62 cent at $1.4717 a pound; April lean hogs was up .15 cent at 1.0255 a pound.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
UPDATE: NB/SB Bathurst is CLOSED from Front to Wellington.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:09 AM
It’s Wednesday April 7. Another day with temperatures above average. Just keep in mind it will be cooler near the…
Latest Weather
Read more