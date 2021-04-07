Loading articles...

Feds charge Minnesota man tied to violent boogaloo movement

Last Updated Apr 7, 2021 at 7:44 pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man whom authorities describe as a self-proclaimed member of the anti-government “boogaloo” movement and had an interest in killing police was charged Wednesday with illegal possession of a machine-gun.

A federal magistrate judge ordered Michael Dahlager, 27, of St. Cloud, to remain in custody until a detention hearing scheduled Friday. Dahlager’s court-appointed attorney, Robert Richman, told The Associated Press in an email Wednesday evening that he had not yet met his client and knows nothing about the case.

The complaint states that Dahlager told a confidential informant he was preparing to “defend” a rally at the state capitol on Jan. 17. Dahlager allegedly travelled from St. Cloud to St. Paul in December 2020 to conduct surveillance at the Capitol building during a “Stop the Steal” rally by Donald Trump supporters. He scouted police numbers, overwatch positions and streets blocked by law enforcement, among other things.

Dahlager told the informant he wanted to commit “suicide by cop” and would not wear a bulletproof vest, according to the nine-page complaint, He said he would “go out fighting” and “go hunt some pig.” Eventually the plans for Jan. 17 were called off because of fears the group had been compromised by an informant.

Dahlager is accused of showing the informant several tactical items, including body armour, an AR-15 style assault rifle with a folding stock, and an item Dahlager claimed was a suppressor. The complaint said Dahlager also brought out two so-called auto sears meant to convert semi-automatic weapons to shoot automatically by a single pull of the trigger. Dahlager said a friend had created the auto sears with a 3D printer.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:33 PM
Collision NB DVP north of Don Mills - right lane closed. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:25 PM
Thursday Forecast: For #Toronto, 14° lakeside, warmer as you move north
Latest Weather
Read more