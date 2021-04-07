Data suggests highest risk Toronto neighbourhoods have lowest vaccination rates

The city’s neighbourhoods hardest hit by COVID-19 have some of the lowest vaccination rates.

But according to data by ICES, broken down by postal code, the richest neighbourhoods with lower risk are among those with the highest vaccination rates.

The Jane and Finch area, in the city’s northwest corner, where the concentration of poverty and multi-generational households is high, just over 5 per cent of residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine, the lowest rate in the city.

Compare that to the wealthy Moore Park area, near St. clair and Mount Pleasant, where just over 22 per cent of residents have received at least one dose.

Dr. Andrew Boozary, the executive director of social medicine at University Health Network says systemic discrimination has helped set some neighbourhoods on fire and the data is showing the same tale of two pandemics in who is being saved.

The NDP MPP for Humber River-Black Creek, which includes the Jane and Finch area says this is unacceptable and is urging the Ford government to immediately get vaccines into hard-hit communities.