Guide to booking a COVID-19 vaccine in the GTA: Who, where and how

As Phase 2 of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination plan gets underway, the list of eligible populations has expanded. Each region has its own distribution plan which can cause some confusion when residents attempt to book appointments.

Here is a full list of who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and where they can get a vaccination based on where they live in the GTA:

This page will be updated as the criteria for vaccines are updated.

Where to get a vaccine in Toronto and who is eligible

Toronto has been utilizing mass immunization clinics, pharmacies and hospital clinics to rollout the COVID-19 vaccine to residents. Here is how to book and who can book at each location:

Mass immunization clinics:

Anyone over the age of 60 in Toronto can book an appointment at a city mass immunization clinic.

You can book an appointment using the Ontario COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

They are located across the city: Metro Toronto Convention Centre Scarborough Town Centre Toronto Congress Centre East York Town Centre Mitchell Field Arena Malvern Community Recreation Centre



Pharmacies:

Anyone over the age of 55 can book an appointment at a pharmacy in Toronto. They are distributing the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

To book an appointment, you have to go through the pharmacy website. A full list of the participating pharmacies can be found here.

Hospital immunization clinics:

To book an appointment, you can visit this page and find the hospital clinic in your catchment area. You can book online or by calling this number 1-888-385-1910 for assistance with booking and eligibility. Some of the clinics require you to live or receive care from a primary care physician in your area to qualify.

Those eligible to be vaccinated include those listed under Phase 2 of Ontario’s distribution plan: Adult chronic home health care recipients Residents, staff, and essential caregivers of those living in long-term care, retirement homes and assisted living First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Adults over the age of 16 Faith Leaders who provide end of life care, care of the deceased, funerals, bathing, or other ceremonies with direct contact with deceased persons, home visits to unwell persons, pastoral care in hospitals/ long-term care homes /retirement homes, or other vulnerable settings Highest, Very High, and High Priority Healthcare Workers Transplant patients or those receiving active cancer treatment. Those with the medical conditions the province deemed highest risk, high risk: Highest risk: Organ transplant recipients Hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients People with neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised (e.g., motor neuron disease, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis) Hematological malignancy diagnosed less than 1 year ago Kidney disease eGFR< 30 High risk: Obesity (BMI > 40)Other treatments causing immunosuppression (e.g., chemotherapy, immunity-weakening medications) Intellectual or developmental disabilities (e.g., Down Syndrome) Essential caregivers of patients with the highest risk and high-risk medical conditions Those with at-risk medical conditions are also eligible at the Scarborough Health Network clinics Immune deficiencies / autoimmune disorders Stroke / cerebrovascular disease Dementia Diabetes Liver disease All other cancers Respiratory diseases Spleen problems Heart disease Hypertension with end-organ damage Diagnosis of mental disorder Substance use disorders Thalassemia Pregnancy Immunocompromising health conditions Other disabilities requiring direct support care in the community People living in a high-risk area code over the age of 50 Humber River Hospital catchment area: South of Steeles Avenue, North of Eglinton Avenue, East of Humber River/ Islington Avenue, West of Bathurst Street CAMH COVID-19 vaccine clinic: M5V, M6E, M6H, M6K, M6N, M8V Englemount-Lawrence Vaccination Clinic: M2J, M2M, M2R, M3A, M3C, M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4X, M5A, M5B, M5N, M5V, M6A, M6B, M6E, M6L, M6H, M6M, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9P Michael Garron Hospital/Thorncliffe Park Community Hub: M4H, M1L, M3C, M4A, M1K, M1M, M1J. North York General: M2J, M2M, M2R, M3A, M3C, M3H, M4A St. Joseph’s Health Centre: M6K, M6N, M8V, M9A, M9B, M9C, M9R, M9V, M9W St. Michael’s Hospital: M4X, M4Y, M5A, M5B Sunnybrook Hospital: M2M, M2R, M3A, M3C, M4A, M5N, M6A, M6B University Health Network: M5V, M6E, M6H At the CAMH COVID-19 vaccine clinic, individuals with the following health conditions and their primary caregivers are also eligible: Diagnosis of mental illness Diagnosis of substance use disorder Dementia Those experiencing homelessness or living in a shelter setting (Thorncliffe Park Community Hub)



Where to get a vaccine in Peel Region and who is eligible

In Peel Region, they are utilizing seven immunization clinics, four hospital clinics, and pharmacies for their COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Immunization Clinics:

Anyone over the age of 60 is eligible to book an appointment. (Peel Region is planning on expanding the eligibility to 50+ on April 9)

You can book an appointment using the Ontario COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling 905-791-5202

Indigenous adults and frontline health care workers are also eligible to book an appointment using Peel Region’s booking tool.

Pharmacies:

Anyone over the age of 55 can book an appointment at a pharmacy in Peel Region. They are distributing the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

To book an appointment, you have to go through the pharmacy website. A full list of the participating pharmacies can be found here.

Hospital Clinics:

To book an appointment at the William Osler Health System clinics, you can book online or by phone at 905-494-6685.

Residents who are eligible to be vaccinated within William Osler are the following: Faith Leaders who provide end of life care, care of the deceased, funerals, bathing, or other ceremonies with direct contact with deceased persons, home visits to unwell persons, pastoral care in hospitals/ long-term care homes /retirement homes or other vulnerable settings Highest, Very High, and High Priority Healthcare Workers Those with the medical conditions the province deemed highest risk, high risk (these people will be contacted by their specialists or the clinic themselves) Highest risk: Organ transplant recipients Hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients People with neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised (e.g., motor neuron disease, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis) Haematological malignancy diagnosed less than 1 year ago Kidney disease eGFR< 30 High risk: Obesity (BMI > 40)Other treatments causing immunosuppression (e.g., chemotherapy, immunity-weakening medications) Intellectual or developmental disabilities (e.g., Down Syndrome)

To book an appointment at Trillium Health Partners (THP) Clinics, you can use their online booking tool. At this time, only Peel residents aged 60+ and Indigenous adults 16+ are eligible to be vaccinated at a THP clinic.



Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in York Region and who is eligible

York Region has utilized 10 immunization clinics to focus on different eligible populations. Pharmacies in York are also offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Clinics for those 65+ and other eligible groups:

Residents who are 65 and older or a part of one of these eligibility groups are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine: Highest, Very High and High Priority Health Care Workers who live or work in York Region Staff, essential caregivers, and any residents that have not yet received the first dose in long-term care homes, high-risk retirement homes, and First Nations elder care homes Alternative level of care patients in hospitals who have confirmed admission to a long-term care home, retirement home, or other congregate care homes for seniors Staff, residents, and caregivers in retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors Indigenous adults and adult members of their households Adult recipients of chronic home care services who live in York Region (appropriate documentation, such as a letter from Ontario Health Team or Home and Community Care Support Services will be required) Faith leaders who live or work in York Region and provide end of life care, care of the deceased, care of those who are unwell or provides pastoral services in vulnerable settings

The following clinics are offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those listed above: Georgina Ice Palace Richmond Green Centre Trisan Centre Canada’s Wonderland (drive-thru vaccination clinic) Ray Twinney Complex Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital

To book an appointment, click here or call 1-877-464-9675

Clinics for those 60+:

There is one dedicated clinic in Markham for York Region residents aged 60 years or older.

To book an appointment at the Cornell Community Centre, click here or call 1-877-464-9675. York Region is utilizing the province’s booking tool for this age group.

Clinics for those 45-59 in high-risk communities:

There are two clinics for individuals between the ages of 45 and 59 (born between 1976 to 1962) who currently live at an address with one of the following high priority postal codes: L4L, L6A, L4K, L4J or L3S

The clinics are in Markham and Vaughan: Aaniin Community Centre Maple Community Centre

To book an appointment, click here or call 1-877-464-9675

Pharmacies:

Anyone over the age of 55 can book an appointment at a pharmacy in York Region. They are distributing the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

To book an appointment, you have to go through the pharmacy website. A full list of the participating pharmacies can be found here.

Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Halton Region and who is eligible

Halton Region is utilizing five immunization clinics, a hospital clinic, and pharmacies to vaccinate their population against COVID-19.

Immunization clinics:

To book an appointment, Halton Region is using their own online booking tool. Click here to book an appointment.

The following populations are eligible to book an appointment: Adults 60 years of age or older (born in or before 1961) Essential Caregivers/Residents at congregate settings Recipients of regular home care services from LHIN Indigenous adults (including First Nations, Metis and Inuit populations) living in Halton, aged 55 years of age or older (born in or before 1966), and one immediate household family member.

The immunization clinics are located: Burlington: Compass Point Bible Church, 1500 Kerns Road Burlington: Joseph Brant Hospital, 1245 Lakeshore Road Halton Hills: Gellert Community Centre, 10241 Eighth Line Milton: First Ontario Arts Centre Milton, 1010 Main Street East Oakville: St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre, 1280 Dundas Street West,



Hospital Clinic:

Oakville Trafalgar Hospital is administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations. Click here to book an appointment.

The following residents are eligible to book an appointment at the hospital: Adults 60 years of age or older (born in or before 1961) Essential Caregivers/Residents at congregate settings Recipients of regular home care services from LHIN Indigenous adults (including First Nations, Metis and Inuit populations) living in Halton, aged 55 years of age or older (born in or before 1966), and one immediate household family member. Health care workers who live or work in Halton region in Highest, Very High and High priority groups (High Priority health care workers must be providing direct, in-person patient care (non-virtual care) at least once a week).



Pharmacies:

Anyone over the age of 55 can book an appointment at a pharmacy in Halton Region. They are distributing the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

To book an appointment, you have to go through the pharmacy website. A full list of the participating pharmacies can be found here.

Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Durham Region and who is eligible

Durham Region is using immunization clinics and pharmacies to vaccinate their populations against COVID-19.

Immunization clinics:

To book an appointment at Durham Region’s immunization clinics, click here or call 1-888-444-5113.

Here are the populations eligible to be vaccinated at an immunization clinic: Adults 65 years of age and older, or who will be turning 65 in 2021 Faith leaders (providing end of life care, care of the deceased, funerals or other ceremonies with direct contact of deceased persons, home visits to unwell, pastoral care in institutions) All Indigenous adults and adult household members Individuals with health conditions, starting with Highest-Risk and High-Risk health conditions. Highest-Risk Health Conditions include: Organ transplant recipients; Hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients; Neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised (e.g., motor neuron disease, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis); Blood cancer diagnosed < 1 year; Kidney disease with eGFR < 30. Individuals in the Highest-Risk group may have their main essential caregiver vaccinated. High-Risk Health Conditions include: Obesity (BMI > 40); Other treatments causing immunosuppression (e.g., chemotherapy, immunity weakening medications); Intellectual or developmental disabilities (e.g., Down Syndrome). Individuals in the High-Risk group may have their main essential caregiver vaccinated. High-Risk Congregate Living Settings Residents, essential caregivers and staff in High-risk congregate living settings (residential facilities where a high-risk client population live or stay overnight and use shared spaces e.g., common sleeping areas, shared bathrooms, shared kitchens, communal dining spaces). Includes supportive housing, developmental services/intervenor including independent living, adult correctional facilities, children’s residential facilities (residents over 16, staff and foster parents). Essential caregivers * are included for the following congregate settings: developmental services, mental health and addictions congregate settings, homes for special care, children’s residential facilities, and Indigenous healing and wellness facilities. Primary health care provider (e.g. physician office) and office staff

Community based medical specialists and office staff Pharmacist and pharmacy staff (those who work directly in the pharmacy) Walk-in clinic and walk in clinic staff Dentistry/oral surgeon and office staff Midwifery practice and office staff NP-led clinic and office staff Community health centre staff Firefighters (medical first responders) Long-term care and retirement home staff and essential caregivers Hospital worker with direct patient care Hospital non-patient-facing staff Lab/diagnostic service – health care provider or office staff Police (who act as medical first responders) Mental health / addictions / developmental services/campus health Social work/social services (providing in person services) Non-acute rehab and therapy Naturopath and holistic care (direct patient care) Congregate living staff Independent health specialty Diagnostic imaging staff Chronic home care patients 16 years of age and older

Here are the locations where clinics are being held: Audley Recreation Centre Uxbridge Arena Scugog Arena Rick MacLeish Memorial Community Centre Arena* The Garnet B. Rickard Recreation Complex Chestnut Hill Developments Recreation Complex Arena Durham College and Ontario Tech University McKinney Centre



Pharmacies: