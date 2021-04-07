Loading articles...

CME calls for vaccines for essential workers in the manufacturing sector

Last Updated Apr 7, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters is calling on the Ontario government to prioritize the vaccination of essential workers in the manufacturing sector.

The organization says vaccinations are important so that the sector can continue to keep workplaces open and safe.

The call comes as Ontario is expected to announce new restrictions later today in an effort to control a third-wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CME wants the province to prioritize essential production workers right after front-line workers and seniors.

It’s offering help to speed the vaccination rollout, including using industrial sites and resources to deliver vaccines.

The organization says manufacturing workers have been told that the earliest potential inoculation is June, while their U.S. counterparts have largely completed vaccinating their employees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
UPDATE: NB/SB Bathurst is CLOSED from Front to Wellington.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:09 AM
It’s Wednesday April 7. Another day with temperatures above average. Just keep in mind it will be cooler near the…
Latest Weather
Read more