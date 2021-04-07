Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
CME calls for vaccines for essential workers in the manufacturing sector
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 7, 2021 11:06 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 7, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT
A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO — Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters is calling on the Ontario government to prioritize the vaccination of essential workers in the manufacturing sector.
The organization says vaccinations are important so that the sector can continue to keep workplaces open and safe.
The call comes as Ontario is expected to announce new restrictions later today in an effort to control a third-wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CME wants the province to prioritize essential production workers right after front-line workers and seniors.
It’s offering help to speed the vaccination rollout, including using industrial sites and resources to deliver vaccines.
The organization says manufacturing workers have been told that the earliest potential inoculation is June, while their U.S. counterparts have largely completed vaccinating their employees.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2021.
The Canadian Press
