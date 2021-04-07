A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 231,009 new vaccinations administered for a total of 6,991,804 doses given. Nationwide, 746,702 people or 2.0 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 18,448.384 per 100,000.

There were 58,500 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 10,136,650 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 68.98 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 23,284 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 92,235 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 176.145 per 1,000. In the province, 1.85 per cent (9,699) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 129,060 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 25 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 71.47 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 5,736 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 27,448 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 173.033 per 1,000. In the province, 4.80 per cent (7,615) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 39,585 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 25 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 69.34 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 22,334 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 123,166 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 126.208 per 1,000. In the province, 3.08 per cent (30,069) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 196,650 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 20 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 62.63 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 34,062 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 129,317 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 165.783 per 1,000. In the province, 1.69 per cent (13,209) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 190,485 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 24 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 67.89 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 44,113 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,636,310 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 191.233 per 1,000. There were 23,400 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 2,358,095 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 28 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 69.39 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 104,382 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,726,221 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 185.595 per 1,000. In the province, 2.21 per cent (324,783) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 4,022,875 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 27 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 67.77 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 5,412 new vaccinations administered for a total of 222,130 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 161.314 per 1,000. In the province, 4.65 per cent (64,002) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 35,100 new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 407,130 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 30 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 54.56 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 6,738 new vaccinations administered for a total of 234,209 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 198.625 per 1,000. In the province, 3.33 per cent (39,319) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 284,995 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 24 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 82.18 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 21,428 new vaccinations administered for a total of 755,831 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 171.70 per 1,000. In the province, 3.03 per cent (133,401) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 1,078,215 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 24 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 70.1 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 34,040 new vaccinations administered for a total of 946,096 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 184.368 per 1,000. In the province, 1.71 per cent (87,504) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 1,289,060 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 25 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 73.39 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting 776 new vaccinations administered for a total of 37,969 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 909.851 per 1,000. In the territory, 33.10 per cent (13,812) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 51,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 73.87 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 38,574 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 854.939 per 1,000. In the territory, 32.07 per cent (14,471) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 51,600 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 74.76 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 535 new vaccinations administered for a total of 22,298 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 575.789 per 1,000. In the territory, 22.77 per cent (8,818) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 37,500 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 97 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 59.46 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published April 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press