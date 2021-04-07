Loading articles...

6 charged in NH youth detention centre sex abuse probe

Last Updated Apr 7, 2021 at 12:14 pm EDT

CONCORD, N.H. — Six men were arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual abuse allegations at New Hampshire’s state-run youth detention centre, the attorney general’s office said.

The Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been the focus of a broad criminal investigation since July 2019. Two former counsellors at the Manchester facility were charged with 82 counts of rape at that time, but the charges were dismissed last year in order to strengthen the wider investigation.

Both of them were arrested again Wednesday and charged with rape. Three others also were charged with rape, while the sixth was charged with being an accomplice to sexual assault. The allegations span from 1994 to 2005.

Meanwhile, more than 200 men and women have joined a civil lawsuit in the last year alleging they were physically or sexually abused as children by 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018.

Holly Ramer, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 approaching Hwy 25. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:09 AM
It’s Wednesday April 7. Another day with temperatures above average. Just keep in mind it will be cooler near the…
Latest Weather
Read more