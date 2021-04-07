Made-in-Ontario N-95 masks being produced at 3M plant in Brockville

The first N-95 masks are now rolling off the assembly line at the 3M plant in Brockville, Ontario.

The plant began an expansion in September thanks in part to a $23-million investment from the federal government to help produce more personal protective equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic and future health needs.

Innovation Minister Francois-Phillipe Champagne says these Canadian-made masks are vital for the long term.

“Canada’s frontline health care workers have demonstrated unmeasurable feats of resilience and perseverance during this pandemic,” said Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry.

“It is critical to provide them with the supplies they need to ensure they can safely protect and treat Canadians. Through this investment and contribution agreement with 3M Canada, we will be securing the protective equipment they need to continue their incredible efforts while investing in Canada’s economy by creating new job opportunities in the community.”

As a part of this agreement, 3M has committed to producing 30-million N-95 masks for the federal government and an additional 25-million masks for the Ontario government.

The masks will go to health care workers, first responders, and other essential workers.

“The partnership among the Ontario and federal governments and 3M Canada is an important step toward meeting current and future needs and ensuring a readily available stockpile of N95 respirators,” added Minister Champagne.

“This investment is essential to creating new manufacturing capabilities and jobs, and a strengthened domestic supply chain for vital PPE as Ontario continues on its path of renewal, growth and economic recovery.”