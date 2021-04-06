Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Wildfire in Theodore Roosevelt National Park 45% contained
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 6, 2021 3:18 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 6, 2021 at 3:28 pm EDT
MEDORA, N.D. — Firefighters are making headway against a blaze in Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.
The fire in the park’s North Unit tripled in size on Sunday, threatening park staff housing, maintenance buildings and the CCC Campground. North Dakota Forest Service Acting Outreach and Education Manager Beth Hill said Tuesday that the blaze is 45% contained.
But she said the fire has consumed about 5,000 acres and the campground, other infrastructure and some private homes on the fire’s north end remain at risk.
Federal forestry officials have closed more areas in the park, including the CCC Campground, Summit Campground, several trails and the Summit Overlook, Beth said.
They also have issued emergency restrictions on fires and shooting in all national forest lands in a host of North Dakota counties since conditions are ripe for fires.
Wildfires have burned more than 47 square miles (121 square kilometres) in North Dakota this spring. Fewer than 15.6 square miles (40 square kilometres) burned all of last year.