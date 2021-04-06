WATCH: Newest Raptor, Gary Trent Jr., stuns Wizards with buzzer beater Monday night

It has been nothing short of a painful season for the Toronto Raptors.

After months of COVID related issues, on the court struggles, a player-coach blow-up, close games slipping away late, the team finally caught a break on Monday night with a last second shot from the newest Raptor.

On the same night as the NCAA March Madness final, a tournament known for its last-second drama, Gary Trent Jr. hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Raptors the 103-101 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Washington led 101-100 when Siakam was called for a charge with 27 seconds left. The Wizards Raul Neto then missed a reverse layup with 5.5 seconds left and Trent got the rebound.

“I almost called (a timeout) but I thought there’s plenty of time to get it up there and get off a shot,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “There’s lots of reasons not to take it, and we were fortunate this time. We were due.”

Trent, acquired two weeks ago in the trade that sent Norman Powell to Portland, dribbled straight down the floor, used his forearm to create some separation from Neto and launched a shot from beyond the top of the arc.

The win makes it two straight for the Raptors after their record-setting blowout victory over the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

The teams two starting guards, Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry, both missed the game due to injury.

“A lot of (players) have been looking for more playing time and here it is,” said Nurse. `”The only thing I worry about is what if something else happens.”

Lowry, VanVleet, Siakam and OG Anunoby, the veteran core of the team, have missed a combined 44 games due to COVID-19 and other ailments.

The Raptors don’t get much time to bask in the glory of the Trent game-winner. The team will take on the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

