Union touts gains in negotiations with casino in New Orleans

Last Updated Apr 6, 2021 at 12:14 pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS — A hospitality workers union says it has won important gains in recently completed contract negotiations with Harrah’s New Orleans Casino & Hotel.

Leah Baily of the union “Unite Here” tells The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that one important development is an extension of “recall rights” — requirements that previous employees be rehired first as economic conditions improve — for anyone furloughed or laid off in the past year.

Unite Here said the recall rights period for its unionized employees at Harrah’s was extended from 12 months to 24 months.

The union said it also won new safety protocols regarding COVID-19, and more health insurance options. The union told the newspaper the new agreement calls for 10 days of paid leave for those forced to quarantine because of possible coronavirus exposure. And workers are getting the option of joining the Unite Here health insurance plan, which it said is less expensive than the one offered by Harrah’s.

The company declined comment for the newspaper’s story on negotiations.

The Associated Press

