The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Last Updated Apr 6, 2021 at 4:58 pm EDT

Movies US charts:

1. The Vault

2. Promising Young Woman

3. Wonder Woman 1984

4. News of the World

5. Raya and the Last Dragon

6. 10 Things I Hate About You

7. The Croods: A New Age

8. White Chicks

9. The Father

10. Chaos Walking

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Promising Young Woman

2. The Father

3. Our Friend

4. The Passion of the Christ

5. Napoleon Dynamite

6. Six Minutes to Midnight

7. Minari

8. Willy’s Wonderland

9. What We Do In the Shadows

10. Shiva Baby

