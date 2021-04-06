Loading articles...

The top 10 books on the Apple Store

Last Updated Apr 6, 2021 at 4:58 pm EDT

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Rebel by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan, LLC)

2. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 9781250178626 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. The Red Book by David Ellis & James Patterson – 9780316499422 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Wilde Child by Eloisa James – 9780062877857 – (Avon)

5. Win by Harlan Coben – 9781538748268 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig – 9780525559481 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Bridgerton Collection Volume 2 by Julia Quinn – 9780063138933 – (Avon)

8. My True Love by Melissa Foster – No ISBN Available – (World Literary Press)

9. Hard to Lose by K. Bromberg – 9781942832232 – (JKB Publishing, LLC)

10. The Liar’s Wife by Samantha Hayes – 9781786816689 – (Bookouture)

The Associated Press

