Teachers unions support shift to virtual learning until teachers are vaccinated

The temporary halting of in-person learning in Peel Region is getting the thumbs up the province’s teachers unions.

President of the Elementary Teachers Federation (ETFO) Sam Hammond says the “prudent decision” will protect students and educators and support health care workers.

However, ETFO wants to see all schools in hot spots closed to in-person learning until teachers are vaccinated.

“As medical experts have said, there is no excuse—no valid reason—to not begin vaccinating all essential workers today,” said Hammond. “This includes all education workers. Failure to do so, with so many available vaccines sitting in freezers, is negligent and dangerous.”

Similar calls are coming from the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association.

The president of the Toronto chapter, who two weeks ago had called for schools in hot spots to be shut down, is expressing huge concern that schools remain open and that students and staff are being put at risk.

“I cannot agree with the decision of TPH not to transition all Toronto elementary schools to remote learning,” said Julie Altomore-Di Nunzio in an email. “My teachers are contracting the virus and in most cases it is a variant of concern which is causing acute illness.”