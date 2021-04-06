Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
SIU not laying charges in fatal police shooting of 62-year-old in Mississauga
by Michael Ranger
Posted Apr 6, 2021 10:49 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 6, 2021 at 10:50 am EDT
Ejaz Ahmed Choudry was fatally shot on the evening of June 20 following an interaction with Peel police.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit will not be laying charges in the fatal police shooting of 62-year-old Ejaz Choudry in June last year.
The Director of the SIU, Joseph Martino, has determined there is no basis to proceed with criminal charges in the case.
Last June, Peel Police officers attended an apartment unit to help paramedics with Choudry, who was said to be in mental distress.
According to investigators, Mr. Choudry then armed himself with a knife and locked himself inside his apartment unit. Officers attempted to negotiate with him but he stopped responding.
Concerned that medical assistance was required, three officers forcibly breached the apartment through the door of the second-floor balcony.
Investigators say that Choudry moved towards the officers with the knife and they attempted to stop him with a taser and rubber bullets before an officer fatally shot him.
More to come.
