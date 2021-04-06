Ontario reports another 3,000 COVID-19 cases, highest positivity rate in 3 months

Ontario is reporting 3,065 new COVID-19 cases and 8 additional deaths on Tuesday.

There were over 37,500 test completed in the last 24 hour period.

The test positivity rate is 8.9 per cent. The last time the province reported a positivity rate that high was three months ago on Jan. 5.

Locally, there are 955 new cases in Toronto, 561 in Peel, 320 in York Region, 165 in Ottawa and 132 in Niagara.

Medical officers of health in Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa are calling on the province to reinforce a stay-at-home order to protect their residents, saying the recently imposed “shutdown” is not enough to contain a growing spread in and across Ontario.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Dr. Lawrence Loh, and Dr. Vera Etches collectively say given the rapid deterioration in local indicators across the three public health units, more is required to reverse the surge in COVID-19 numbers.

There are now 1,161 people hospitalized in the province due to COVID-19 with 510 in the ICU. The ICU occupancy continues to climb and is the highest at any point throughout the pandemic.

There were 76,199 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hour period.

As of 8:00 p.m. Monday, 2,621,839 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ontario reported 2,938 cases and 10 deaths on Monday. The province reported over 3,000 cases the three previous days.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has recommended the closure of 22 schools in the city due to COVID-19, effective Tuesday.

Students attending the closed schools will be moving to online learning.

Peel Public Health has issued a Section 22 order to close all schools and switch to remote learning in Brampton, Caledon, and Mississauga for two weeks.

The closure will remain in place through the end of day April 18. Further decisions to extend the order will be made, as required, and Peel Public Health says the return will be re-evaluated closer to that date and is subject to change.

President of the Elementary Teachers Federation (ETFO) Sam Hammond says the “prudent decision” from Peel Region will protect students and educators and support health care workers.

However, the union still wants to see all schools in hot spots closed to in-person learning until teachers are vaccinated.

More to come.