New Zealand to open travel bubble with Australia on April 19
by Nick Perry, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 6, 2021 12:29 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 6, 2021 at 12:44 am EDT
A ferry sails past the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. New Zealand announced the start date for a long-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand that will allow people to travel between the two countries without going through quarantine, allowing families to reunite and giving a big boost to the struggling tourism industry will begin April 19. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand announced Tuesday it will open a long-anticipated travel bubble with Australia on April 19.
The start of quarantine-free travel between the neighbouring nations comes as a relief to families who have been separated by the coronavirus pandemic as well as to struggling tourist operators.
Both countries have been successful in stamping out the spread of the virus.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said health officials believe the risk of the virus being transmitted from Australia is low and that travel is now safe.
“The bubble will give our economic recovery a boost and represents a world-leading arrangement of safely opening up international travel while continuing to pursue a strategy of elimination and keeping the virus out,” Ardern said.
Australia had previously allowed New Zealanders to arrive without going into quarantine but New Zealand had taken a more cautious approach, requiring travellers from Australia to spend two weeks in quarantine upon arrival.