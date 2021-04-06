Loading articles...

New mass vaccination clinic opens in Brampton today

Last Updated Apr 6, 2021 at 7:44 am EDT

Photo: Google Maps

Another mass vaccination site is opening in Brampton on Tuesday.

The latest clinic is at the Chris Gibson Recreation Centre on McLaughlin Road north of Queen Street.

This brings the number of community clinics in Peel Region to seven.

  • Brampton, Region of peel main office – 10 Peel Centre Drive
  • Brampton, Save Max Sports Centre – 1495 Sandalwood Parkway East
  • Brampton, Chris Gibson Arena – 125 McLaughlin Road
  • Caledon, Caledon East Community Complex – 6215 Old Church Road
  • Mississauga, Region of Peel Mississauga office – 7120 Hurontario Street
  • Mississauga, Paramount Fine Foods Centre Sportsplex – 5500 Rose Cherry Place
  • Mississauga, International Centre – 6900 Airport Road

 

Vaccine ppointments can also be booked at the following hospital clinics in Peel:

  • Brampton Civic Hospital
  • Chinguacousy Wellness Hospital
  • Mississauga Hospital
  • University of Toronto Mississauga

 

Residents who are in priority population groups, indigenous adults and those over 60 can book an appointment at the region run clinics.

Residents can find more information and book appointments at all vaccination locations in Peel at www.peelregion.ca/coronavirus/vaccine/book-appointment/. Appointment availability will be updated as vaccine supply becomes available at each clinic location.

Toronto opened its sixth city-operated mass vaccination clinic, and seventh overall, this week.

The Hangar Sports and Events Centre in North York began administering doses on Monday morning.

All Toronto clinics are open seven days a week and are accepting bookings for anyone 60 and older.

RELATED: Almost 2.2 million more vaccine doses coming this week as COVID-19 cases spike

Ontario is preparing to move into Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout and GTA mayors and doctors are urging the government to rethink the distribution to better target essential workers and COVID hotspots.

The calls from the mayors come as doctors warn of surging ICU admissions in the province and argue that the current health measures and vaccine distribution will not be enough to lighten the blow of the third wave.

