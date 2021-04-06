New mass vaccination clinic opens in Brampton today

Another mass vaccination site is opening in Brampton on Tuesday.

The latest clinic is at the Chris Gibson Recreation Centre on McLaughlin Road north of Queen Street.

This brings the number of community clinics in Peel Region to seven.

Brampton, Region of peel main office – 10 Peel Centre Drive

Brampton, Save Max Sports Centre – 1495 Sandalwood Parkway East

Brampton, Chris Gibson Arena – 125 McLaughlin Road

Caledon, Caledon East Community Complex – 6215 Old Church Road

Mississauga, Region of Peel Mississauga office – 7120 Hurontario Street

Mississauga, Paramount Fine Foods Centre Sportsplex – 5500 Rose Cherry Place

Mississauga, International Centre – 6900 Airport Road

Vaccine ppointments can also be booked at the following hospital clinics in Peel:

Brampton Civic Hospital

Chinguacousy Wellness Hospital

Mississauga Hospital

University of Toronto Mississauga

Residents who are in priority population groups, indigenous adults and those over 60 can book an appointment at the region run clinics.

Residents can find more information and book appointments at all vaccination locations in Peel at www.peelregion.ca/coronavirus/vaccine/book-appointment/. Appointment availability will be updated as vaccine supply becomes available at each clinic location.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine helps us all get closer to normal. These groups can book an appointment: ???? Adults 60+

???? Indigenous adults 18+

???? Eligible health care workers Book now at https://t.co/n5mjSC0hBu pic.twitter.com/eeFTJVRrOY — Region of Peel (@regionofpeel) April 6, 2021

Toronto opened its sixth city-operated mass vaccination clinic, and seventh overall, this week.

The Hangar Sports and Events Centre in North York began administering doses on Monday morning.

All Toronto clinics are open seven days a week and are accepting bookings for anyone 60 and older.

Ontario is preparing to move into Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout and GTA mayors and doctors are urging the government to rethink the distribution to better target essential workers and COVID hotspots.

The calls from the mayors come as doctors warn of surging ICU admissions in the province and argue that the current health measures and vaccine distribution will not be enough to lighten the blow of the third wave.