Man injured in daylight shooting near Black Creek Drive

Last Updated Apr 6, 2021 at 3:18 pm EDT

Police are investigating a shooting near Black Creek Drive. CITYNEWS/David Misener

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in York on Tuesday.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene near Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive shortly before 2:30 P.M.

The man was taken to a trauma centre by Toronto Paramedics, who describe his condition as not-life threatening.

Police say they are searching for a suspect who fled the area. No suspect description has been provided at this time.

More to come

