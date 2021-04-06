Loading articles...

Is the third wave really 'a new pandemic'? A COVID-19 variant FAQ

In today’s Big Story podcast, we all want this pandemic to be over. But it’s not. And vaccines alone won’t stop the third wave of COVID-19 that’s now rolling over much of Canada.

The third wave is driven by variants, and you’ve probably heard them mentioned many times. But what are they? How are they worse than original COVID? What stops them and what doesn’t? Do vaccines work on them? And what do we need to do in the meantime to keep Canadians alive until this is over?

GUEST: Dr. David Fisman, epidemiologist, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto

