Health Coalition disagrees with decision to close schools: 'Collectively, we have failed our children'

The Children’s Health Coalition is reacting to Toronto Public Health’s decision to issue Section 22 and close all schools for in-person learning as of Wednesday.

Alex Munter, President of the Children’s Health Coalition in Toronto, says putting children under a stay-at-home order harms them and “won’t do much to end the third wave.”

“We are calling on the Ford government to recognize the hardship kids and families will face and do everything in their power to reopen schools where they have closed as soon as possible and save the school year,” the Children’s Health Coalition said in a statement.

Statement on school closures from #Ontario's children's hospitals, mental health agencies and rehabilitation centres. Putting only children under a stay-at-home order harms kids and won't do much to end the third wave.#onpoli #ottnews pic.twitter.com/H2oK2w2yKW — Alex Munter (@AlexMunter) April 6, 2021

Toronto Public Health joined Peel Region as the latest public health unit to issue Section 22 and close schools for at least two weeks.

Public health officials in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph followed suit, ordering all schools to close starting Wednesday, with a return date no sooner than April 19.

Munter says schools “should be the last to close and the first to open.”

“We know that long-term school closures can seriously harm the learning, mental health, and development of children,” the statement continues.

“Children who face the most harm from the loss of in-person learning are often the ones most at risk.”

The health coalition says they understand that schools and learning environments must be safe, at all times, calling on the Ford government to further enhance the safety inside classrooms to better protect students and staff.

Three teachers’ unions also asked the government to close schools for in-class learning in virus hot spots and offer vaccines to education workers.

Two Niagara Region school boards said staff would be eligible for COVID-19 shots starting next week.

Ontario’s education minister has maintained that keeping schools open is crucial for students’ mental health.