Electronic duo A Tribe Called Red rename themselves the Halluci Nation

Last Updated Apr 6, 2021 at 11:44 am EDT

TORONTO — A Tribe Called Red have changed their name to the Halluci Nation.

The electronic producers made the announcement official on their Facebook page after performing under their new identity in recent months.

The duo say the name is inspired by the works of Indigenous poet and activist John Trudell, who died in 2015.

He was also the inspiration for their 2016 concept album “We Are the Halluci Nation.”

Tim (2oolman) Hill and Ehren (Bear Witness) Thomas started billing themselves as Halluci Nation last year, and appeared under the name on a televised New Year’s Eve special for TVO.

The Halluci Nation plans to release a new album called “One More Saturday Night” that serves as a homage to the group’s monthly Electric Pow Wow party, which ran in Ottawa for nearly a decade starting in 2007.

