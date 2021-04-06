Loading articles...

Electric Chevy pickup to get estimated 400 miles per charge

Last Updated Apr 6, 2021 at 12:14 pm EDT

DETROIT — An electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck will get an estimated 400 miles of range per charge, General Motors says.

The company announced the range on Tuesday and said the truck would be built at a factory straddling the border of Detroit and the enclave of Hamtramck. It also announced that the plant would build the new 2024 GMC Hummer SUV.

The pickup announcement raises the level of competition for future buyers in the hot truck market. Ford already has announced plans to build an electric F-150 starting next year in Dearborn, Michigan, while Fiat Chrysler (now Stellantis) has said it plans to have an all-electric Ram pickup.

GM didn’t say when the electric Silverado would arrive in dealerships.

Ford’s F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S., followed by the Silverado and Ram pickups.

GM says it plans to sell 30 electric vehicles globally by the end of 2025, and it has set a goal of making all of its passenger vehicles electric by 2035.

Tom Krisher, The Associated Press

