Toronto's 7th mass vaccination clinic opens in North York today

Toronto’s seventh mass vaccination clinic opens its doors this week.

The Hangar Sports and Events Centre in North York will begin administering doses on Monday morning and the clinic is already fully booked for day one.

The clinic, located at Downsview Park in North York, will operate seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is currently accepting booking for anyone 70 and older, though the city says appointments for residents 60 and older will be available soon.

Anyone eligible can book appointments through the “Book a Vaccine” button on toronto.ca/covid-19 or book by phone through the Provincial Vaccine Information Line at 1-888-999-6488.

It is the the sixth city-run clinic to begin operation:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W.

Toronto Congress Centre, 650 Dixon Rd.

Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr.

Malvern Community Recreation Centre, 30 Sewells Rd.

Mitchell Field Arena, 89 Church Ave.

The mass vaccination clinic at the East York Town Centre in Thorncliffe Park is run by East Toronto Health Partners and is also accepting appointments for those 60 and older.

Three more city-run clinics are preparing to open, awaiting direction from the province and available vaccine supply.