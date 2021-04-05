The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, April 5, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

10:45 a.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today in the Halifax area.

Health officials say one case is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, one involves a contact of a previously reported infection, and one is under investigation.

Nova Scotia has 32 active reported infections.

The province says it had administered 113,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, with 29,532 people having received a booster shot.

—

10:40 a.m.

Ontario says it has had nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases over a two-day span.

The province is reporting 2,938 new cases of COVID-19 today and 3,041 cases for Sunday.

Data sharing was paused in Ontario on Sunday for the Easter holiday.

Ten deaths were linked to the virus on today’s report and 12 on Sunday’s update.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press