Texas Rangers host Blue Jays in front of packed stadium filled with maskless fans

The Texas Rangers welcomed back baseball fans in a big way on Monday but the mask mandate its organization enforced prior to the game against the Toronto Blue Jays appears to have been disregarded by many in attendance.

The broadcast, aired live by Sportsnet, shows fans at their seat without any face coverings present.

Vladdy opens the season on a 4-game hit streak! #WeAreBlueJays pic.twitter.com/h4vwm4o0t6 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 5, 2021

Globe Life Field in Texas is jam-packed and it feels a little weird. #MLB #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/faRX15FDuB — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) April 5, 2021

Prior to Monday’s game at Globe Life Field, the Rangers issued a statement saying “Masks will be required for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats. That includes all concourse areas and when entering Globe Life Field.”

Among other safety precautions listed by the organization, the team says safe distancing will be enforced in concession lines and retail locations and touchless hand sanitizing stations are available throughout concourses, at gates, entries, elevators, escalators to provide options throughout the ballpark to practice proper hand hygiene.

The Rangers also urge any member of a ticket group that has been exposed to COVID-19 or is feeling sick to stay home.

“Attendees who display any of these symptoms may be denied entry to the ballpark or, if already inside the ballpark, may be required to leave,” the organization says.

“Attendees must comply with instructions of ballpark personnel and health authorities, including any instructions to leave the ballpark or temporarily quarantine or isolate somewhere in the ballpark.”

The Rangers are the first American professional sports franchise to welcome a 100 percent capacity crowd since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to Monday’s game, Rangers manager Chris Woodward made pled to fans that they “be responsible” when they come to the ballpark.