TDSB closing 11 schools Tuesday due to cases of COVID-19

The Toronto District School Board is closing 11 schools because of COVID-19.

It says online, effective Tuesday April 6, Toronto Public Health will be investigating cases of the virus.

There’s no word on how many suspected cases there are, or if they include the more contagious variants.

RELATED: Lecce insists schools are safe, Toronto Public Health won’t recommend move to remote learning

Students attending the closing schools will be moving to online learning.

This comes as schools close in Peel for two weeks because of increasing case counts and variants of concern in the region.

The following 11 schools in Toronto are seeing closures on Tuesday:

Charles E Webster PS

D A Morrison MS

Danforth Tech CI

Donwood Park PS

East York CI

Ellesmere-Statton PS

Etienne Brule JS

Grenoble OS

Lillian PS

Riverdale CI

Valley Park MS

Going into Monday, these six TDSB schools were already scheduled to close.

Brian PS

Victoria Village PS

Thorncliffe Park PS

Gateway PS

Ryerson CS

Clinton Street JPS