TDSB closing 11 schools Tuesday due to cases of COVID-19

Last Updated Apr 5, 2021 at 7:05 pm EDT

Toronto District School Board building. (CITYNEWS/FILE)

The Toronto District School Board is closing 11 schools because of COVID-19.

It says online, effective Tuesday April 6, Toronto Public Health will be investigating cases of the virus.

There’s no word on how many suspected cases there are, or if they include the more contagious variants.

Students attending the closing schools will be moving to online learning.

This comes as schools close in Peel for two weeks because of increasing case counts and variants of concern in the region.

The following 11 schools in Toronto are seeing closures on Tuesday:

  • Charles E Webster PS
  • D A Morrison MS
  • Danforth Tech CI
  • Donwood Park PS
  • East York CI
  • Ellesmere-Statton PS
  • Etienne Brule JS
  • Grenoble OS
  • Lillian PS
  • Riverdale CI
  • Valley Park MS

 

Going into Monday, these six TDSB schools were already scheduled to close.

  • Brian PS
  • Victoria Village PS
  • Thorncliffe Park PS
  • Gateway PS
  • Ryerson CS
  • Clinton Street JPS

 

