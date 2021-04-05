Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
TDSB closing 11 schools Tuesday due to cases of COVID-19
by Michelle Morton
Posted Apr 5, 2021 6:49 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 5, 2021 at 7:05 pm EDT
Toronto District School Board building. (CITYNEWS/FILE)
The Toronto District School Board is closing 11 schools because of COVID-19.
It says online, effective Tuesday April 6, Toronto Public Health will be investigating cases of the virus.
There’s no word on how many suspected cases there are, or if they include the more contagious variants.
RELATED: Lecce insists schools are safe, Toronto Public Health won’t recommend move to remote learning
Students attending the closing schools will be moving to online learning.
This comes as
because of increasing case counts and variants of concern in the region. schools close in Peel for two weeks
The following 11 schools in Toronto are seeing closures on Tuesday:
Charles E Webster PS
D A Morrison MS
Danforth Tech CI
Donwood Park PS
East York CI
Ellesmere-Statton PS
Etienne Brule JS
Grenoble OS
Lillian PS
Riverdale CI
Valley Park MS
Going into Monday, these six TDSB schools were already scheduled to close.
Brian PS
Victoria Village PS
Thorncliffe Park PS
Gateway PS
Ryerson CS
Clinton Street JPS
