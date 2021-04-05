Loading articles...

S&P/TSX composite hits record high to start trading week after strong U.S. jobs report

Last Updated Apr 5, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT

A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index set a record high in early trading to start the trading week and U.S. stock markets moved higher after a strong U.S. jobs report on Friday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 75.61 points at 19,065.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 299.30 points at 33,452.51. The S&P 500 index was up 30.68 points at 4,050.55. while the Nasdaq composite was up 105.06 points at 13,585.17.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.79 cents US compared with 79.59 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude oil contract was down US$1.16 at US$60.29 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 6.8 cents at US$2.57 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$5.20 at US$1,723.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 11.45 cents at nearly US$4.11 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

