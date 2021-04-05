Proxy advisory firms: Aphria shareholders should vote in favour of Tilray deal

LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Two independent proxy advisory firms are recommending Aphria Inc. shareholders vote in favour of the cannabis company merging with Tilray Inc.

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis and Co., LLC say they support the deal announced in December, that will see Aphria receive 0.8381 shares of Tilray for each Aphria common share.

ISS says the deal appears sound because it will deliver $100 million in pre-tax cost synergies and will make the combined company the world’s largest cannabis businesses based on pro-forma revenues.

Glass Lewis says it conducted an independent review of the transaction and believes the deal was structured fairly and reasonably and is favourable to Aphria shareholders.

Aphria will host a special meeting for shareholders about the transaction next Wednesday, following a Monday proxy voting deadline.

Aphria’s board of directors has unanimously favoured the deal and recommended shareholders vote in favour of it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:APHA)

The Canadian Press